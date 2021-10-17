Here’s the Song From the Peacemaker Trailer

The first full trailer for James Gunn’s Peacemaker has arrived, giving fans a healthy look at the tone and vibe the show will carry once it premieres on HBO Max next year. As the norm with any project from the mind of Gunn, music played a substantial role in the trailer, with an epic needle drop taking place for John Cena and the rest of the show’s ensemble to fight through in the second half of the teaser. With the trailer starting to rack up some serious views and a tune that’s catchy as all get out — you might be asking what the song is, especially since it’s not a household classic rock tune.

The song at hand is “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” from Norweigan rock band Wim Wam. The song was release on the band’s 2010 album Non Stop Rock’n Roll and serves as a tribute to the ballads from the best hair bands of the 1980s. You can check out the song yourself below.

During the show’s panel at Saturday’s DC FanDome, Gunn teased the eponymous character’s growth the character will undergo in his own series.

“At the end of The Suicide Squad, Bloodsport learns a lot. He’s a better person than he was at the beginning. A lot of the characters are much better than they were at the beginning, and Peacemaker has a lot to learn,” Gunn said. “It’s that ability to learn that for me makes him a little bit more likable. His blindspots in some places are pretty terrible, and in some places are him being ignorant. I think that’s an important distinction to make as well. He is open at the same time, sometimes.”

Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

Peacemaker drops on HBO Max beginning January 13th.