James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Episode Count And How Many Episodes Are Available At Launch

Peacemaker will be an eight-episode miniseries, according to filmmaker James Gunn, who introduced the character in The Suicide Squad earlier this year. The series, which launches on January 13, will launch with three episodes that day, and will drop an episode per week until it has run its course on HBO Max. Gunn clarified this strategy in a pair of tweets today, after fans asked him what the plans were for release. It is not yet clear how long each episodes is. The series, which picks up following the events of The Suicide Squad, will feature the DC film universe debut of Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), as well as bringing back a number of characters from the movie.

The series is being promoted similarly to The Suicide Squad; it looks to be an ultra-violent superhero black comedy. More specifically, a workplace comedy…with the workplace being Task Force X. So like any workplace comedy, you need the wacky coworkers to make the lead character really stand out. Those all got a spotlight last week, when HBO Max released a number of character posters featuring characters new and old — and of course a CGI eagle.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The series debuts Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.