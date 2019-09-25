John Stamos and Graham Phillips Cast in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!

In addition to its live-action reboot on the way from Walt Disney Studios, The Little Mermaid is coming to the small screen later this year as a live musical production. The Little Mermaid Live! will be the next live broadcast musical to hit TV, following FOX’s Rent, and it’s already boasting a solid cast of talented performers. On Wednesday, a couple additional names were added to the roster, including Full House’s beloved Uncle Jesse, John Stamos.

Stamos appeared in 2016’s Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid as Chef Louis, the French cook who tries to catch and prepare Sebastian. It appears he did a pretty solid job in the role because he’s reprising it in ABC’s live production in November.

It was also announced that The Good Wife‘s Graham Phillips will be playing the role of Prince Eric, Ariel’s love interest in the story.

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho will portray Ariel in The Little Mermaid Live!, making it her second time taking on the role of a Disney Princess. Queen Latifah is set to play the role of the villainous Ursula and Shaggy, best known for his hit 2000 song “It Wasn’t Me,” has been given the part of Ariel’s loyal lobster companion, Sebastian.

Read ABC’s official description of The Little Mermaid Live! below.

“The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk’s The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.”

The Little Mermaid Live! is airing on November 5th at 8pm ET on ABC.