Live PD Host Breaks Silence After A&E Cancellation

Live PD host Dan Abrams is speaking out about the cancellation of the series by A&E Network. On Wednesday, A&E announced that they were ceasing production on the reality docuseries the followed police officers during their patrols live, broadcasting select encounters. Soon after, Abrams took to Twitter to expressed shock and disappointment in the network’s decision to cancel the popular series, telling fans that he was "convinced" the show would go on.

Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

"Shocked & Beyond disappointed about this," Abrams wrote. "To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. More to come."

Abrams later followed up to thank fans for their support and community.

Live PD was cancelled just a day after the Paramount Network cancelled the long-running Cops in the wake of ongoing protests over racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. In a statement, A&E noted that they will "determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them" going forward.

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them," the statement reads. "And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

On Tuesday, Abrams had told fans on Twitter that the show would be coming back.

"To all of you asking whether #LivePD coming back...The answer is yes," he wrote at the time. "All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics, but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you."

Live PD debuted October 28, 2016 and followed police officers across the country over the course of their patrols live with select encounters broadcast on the series. It was hosted by Abrams with analysis offered by Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin. The last new episode of Live PD aired on A&E on May 23, 2020. It was revealed earlier this week that a camera crew from Live PD had filmed the death of Justin Ambler in March 2019, a black man, while in custody of Austin law enforcement for a traffic violation. On Tuesday, A&E confirmed that Ambler's death was captured by the Live PD crew but was not broadcast and as it had not been requested by Austin investigators was not retained by the series and ultimately destroyed.

