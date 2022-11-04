Loki Almost Wore Iconic Marvel Costume in the Disney+ Series

It's become kind of a joke that if a character from the MCU mades their way from the big screen to Disney+ they would end it with a brand new costume ahead of whatever their next feature film would be. It happened in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and it happened in Loki to a certain extent. A man with a series of iconic looks throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we now know that Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief almost appeared in his Disney+ TV series wearing one of his fan-favorite comic outfits. As seen in the recent book release, Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series, concept art from the early in the development of the show revealed that his iconic "Agent of Asgard" look was originally going to be his final costume in the season one finale.

"These were going to be the design of our sendoff for Loki," visual Development Concept Illustrator Wesley Burt said. "It was going to be his suit change at the end. He's grown and changed, and he's more at peace at this point. He was going to depart off on to some of his own adventures in a different realm, and so some of the designs were incorporating a bit of the TVA uniform that he had been wearing throughout the season--like a customized version of it--and then some are based on various Lokis from different comics. The ones in the billowy white and black robes were both like an enlightened, yoga-practicing Loki, or something like that. I also liked the idea that he's a swashbuckler too--so there were a few of them that have that feel wit ha half coat and the double belts, straps, and things on the jacket."

(Photo: MARVEL STUDIOS)

It's worth noting that due to the nature of the Loki TV series, we didn't get quite a few different looks for the character in the first season. Not only did several costumes from the original MCU movies return but we got Loki in his prison outfit, TVA outfit, and more. There's also the matter of the variants, with the various Loki versions giving us Classic Loki, Kid Loki, President Loki, and Alligator Loki. All that in mind, Agent of Asgard Loki could very well appear in season two of the series (which is now filming).

Is Henry Cavill in Loki season 2?

One of the biggest rumors to come out of the next season of Loki is that Man of Steel star Henry Cavill would be making his MCU debut, and potentially appearing as a character that could be seen as a middle finger to DC and Warner Bros. Despite rumors and conjecture that he might appear as Hyperion, Cavill squashed these rumors himself, saying: "As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki...It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage…If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too."

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

