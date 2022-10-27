Henry Cavill Addresses Marvel's Hyperion Rumors for Loki Season 2

Henry Cavill has been in the headlines a lot as of late, after he made his triumphant return as Clark Kent / Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Following Black Adam's debut in theaters this past weekend, Cavill took to social media to confirm that the cameo was only a taste of what's to come with his Superman future. The confirmation came after years of speculation and theorizing about whether or not Cavill would return as Superman — as well as rumors that he might be taking the parallel one step further, by portraying the Superman-esque Hyperion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's second season of Loki. During a live recording of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York, Cavill addressed those theories — but indicated that the jump from DC to Marvel wouldn't be impossible.

"As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki..." Cavill revealed. "It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage…If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too."

Who is Marvel's Hyperion?

Created by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema in 1969's The Avengers #69, Hyperion is a mantle held by multiple men in the pages of Marvel Comics. Originally a member of the villainous Squadron Sinister, the character was later reintroduced as a hero named Mark Milton, the last surviving Eternal and a founding member of Earth-712's Squadron Supreme. A pretty clear pastiche of Superman, Hyperion plays a major role across the Squadron Supreme maxiseries, going blind in a fight with his evil counterpart, and falling in love with the group's take on Wonder Woman, Power Princess.

The character has been utilized multiple times ever since, has been canonized on Marvel's "main Earth" of Earth-616. Marvel fans have hypothesized about his arrival in the MCU a lot in recent years, both with Cavill playing him and just in general.

Will the Squadron Supreme be in Loki?

Even before the first season of Loki premiered, fans had speculated that the Squadron Supreme could end up making their MCU debut in the series. The Justice League-esque group was rumored to be of interest to the show's writing staff — which could have just been due to Squadron Supreme writer Mark Gruenwald influencing other aspects of the show. But in the grand, multiversal landscape of Loki, it has seemed like a strong narratively possibility for the group to cameo in some way — and maybe have a larger role in the MCU beyond that.

Loki Season 2 is expected to debut on Disney+ in the summer of 2023.