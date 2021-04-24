Falcon and the Winter Soldier BTS Photo Reveals Spoiler Look at New Captain America

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally unveiled Sam Wilson’s brand spanking new costume and we just got a behind-the-scenes look at his new duds. On Instagram, @onset.unseen posted an image of Anthony Mackie’s character carrying Erin Kellyman’s Karli Morgenthau down to street level. It’s an emotional somber moment and one that leads to a breakout character moment for Sam. That monologue delivered under red, white, and blue lighting really cements what his vision for being Captain Americais. His new look is nothing short of stunning from the first moment he appears on-screen. Comics fans will appreciate that Marvel didn’t stray far from the source material at all with their design. Sleek lines and that distinctive goggle design are all there. If you want a look at it when the wind isn’t flying by go ahead and check out the post down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Set. Unseen. (@onset.unseen)

In an appearance on SiriusXM, Mackie talked about how the road was always going to lead to this point. At the end of the series, there was always going to be a new Captain America.

“No, we don't know that yet. The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” Mackie said. “So the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back.”

The Falcon actor also gave them some insight into how old man Cap came to be. Wildly enough, Marvel brought in three older actors who were hoping to become Steve Rogers, but that wasn’t going to cut it.

When asked about how they handled the former Cap in Avengers: Endgame, he had a funny story to tell too. “Well, it's funny they actually wanted to cast an old dude to play Chris Evans. So they brought in like three actors. They're like, none of these, like this, isn't how Chris will look when he's old. Like, he's gonna, he's like George Clooney. He's going to be 95 and still like handsome, you know? So they, they brought in a makeup team and prosthetics and makeup and made them into an old man. And how good of an actor Chris is it actually worked like he, he pulled it off with his voice and everything. He did a great job.”