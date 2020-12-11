Loki: Jaimie Alexander Reportedly Appearing as Lady Sif in Disney+ Series

✖

Jaimie Alexander will reportedly appear as Lady Sif in the upcoming Loki series on Disney+. Deadline reported that the beloved Thor character would be picking up her sword for Love and Thunder this afternoon. Now, some of their sources indicate that the warrior will be a part of Tom Hiddleston’s time-traveling shenanigans on the streaming service next year. Alexander has been a fan-favorite in the Thor movies and fans had been growing antsy about seeing some of the more established characters from the films going forward. Well, between yesterday’s news of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and other surprises lurking, the people have to be feeling good about the series going forward. With Blindspot in the can over at NBC, people can look forward to more Asgardian action.

Nobody knows what role she would play in Loki’s overall plot. Marvel could only say yesterday that the series was a crime drama. But, don’t look at Alexander expecting answers, because she’s not letting the cat out of the bag. Just a few months ago, she was on Instagram Live with fans talking about a possible return. But, stopped herself short before spoiling a reveal like today’s.

"Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully I haven't lost that gift," Alexander wondered after a probing joke about being back in the saddle. "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

Hiddleston has been playing coy at whatever’s going on in Loki. He previously told MTV that he was familiar with the role now and ready to showcase more of the trickster.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston explained. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

