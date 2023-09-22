Loki Season 1 Exclusive Clip Shows Tom Hiddleston Embrace Chaos on 4K Special Features

Next week is a first for Disney+ and Marvel Studios. On September 26th, the complete first season of Marvel's Loki series is being released as a collector's edition 4K UHD Blu-ray. It's the first Disney+ series to get a physical release, and fans are excited to finally add Loki Season 1 to their physical Marvel Cinematic Universe collections. With the Loki Blu-ray debut just a few days a way, ComicBook.com can share an exclusive clip from one of the special features available on the home release.

The clip, which you can check out in the video above, is titled "Humbling Loki," and it features star Tom Hiddleston taking fans on a journey behind the scenes. Hiddleston opens up about Loki's evolution, particularly when it comes to his relationship with Sylvie, and he also breaks down some of the intricate production design on the set.

Here's the full list of special features available on the Loki Season 1 4K Blu-ray:

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.



– Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2. The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.



– Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video. Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.



- Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1. Deleted Scene: Loki's Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki's timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki's coronation.



– Mobius reviews some moments from Loki's timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki's coronation. Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.



– Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff. Assembled: The Making of Loki - Loki explores the series centering on the MCU's chief mischief maker.







Loki is the first of four Disney+ Blu-ray releases that have been announced so far. The first season of WandaVision will arrive in November, followed by the first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian in December.

This release is also coming at a great time for Loki fans, as the second season of the series is set to debut on Disney+ on October 6th.

Loki Season 2

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.