WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian Getting Physical Media 4K Releases

Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm are finally going to be releasing their Disney+ content as physical media starting with WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian. WandaVision and Loki are two of the first three shows from Marvel Studios to have been released on the streaming platform, with only The Falcon and The Winter Soldier being released between them. Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian was the marquee series which helped launched the Disney+ streaming service, having recently wrapped up releasing its third season. The first two seasons are coming to physical media.

With pre-orders launching August 28, Loki will be the first series available as physical media. Loki Season 1 arrives on September 26, a month before its second season begins streaming on Disney+. WandaVision will be available on November 29. The Mandalorian Season 1 and Season 2 will be available on December 12. The titles will be available on Collector's Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray, "featuring Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features."

The physical media releases will include special features. Loki includes a featurette titled, "Designing the TVA," which features production designer Kasra Farahani and Hiddleston. Additionally, it will contain a look at the upcoming Season 2, the Miss Minutes TVA orientation video, deleted scenes (including a moment that introduces Frog Thor), a gag reel, and the Marvel Studios: Assembled documentary. Special features for WandaVision and The Mandalorian have not yet been revealed.

Loki premiered on June 9, 2021. The first season of the series was directed by Kate Herron with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role after a long tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which was thought by some to hav e concluded with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. WandaVision directly followed the events of those titles, bringing Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision to the small screen in a sitcom format with a mystery unraveling over the course of nine episodes. The title lead directly into the theatrically released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Mandalorian was the Star Wars' first effort in live-action television, with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau launching the series which became a phenomenon. Now, after three seasons with the popular bounty hunter, more Star Wars shows have spawned including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and Andor.

There is no word on whether or not other Disney+ shows will be getting physical media releases. Other Marvel series released on Disney+ to date include She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, and more. Upcoming series from both franchises include Daredevil: Born Again, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and more.

