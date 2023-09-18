Here's when and where to watch Loki season 2 — for all time, always.

It's about time. More than two years after the variant God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) realized his glorious purpose in his own Disney+ series, the time-slipping troublemaker returns in Marvel Studios' Loki season 2. The last time we saw him, Loki (a.k.a. Variant L1130) and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) unwittingly unleashed Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) upon the Multiverse. Now it's a race against time — there's that word again — as Loki, Sylvie, and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) attempt to keep the timelines intact while evading the branch-pruning Time Variance Authority, the organization that governs the order of time "for all time, always."

Below, read on for everything you need to know about the new season of Loki.

Loki Season 2 Release Date and Time



Previously dated for October 6th, Loki season 2 premieres Thursday, October 5th, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Marvel Studios confirmed the prime time slot with an official announcement featuring Miss Minutes.

How Many Episodes Are in Loki Season 2?



The six-episode Loki season 2 premieres October 5th and will air its season finale, Episode 6, on Thursday, November 9th.

Loki Season 2 Episode Release Dates



Loki Season 2 Episode 1: October 5th

Title: TBA

Directed by: Justin Benson & Austin Moorhead

Written by: Eric Martin





Title: TBA Directed by: Justin Benson & Austin Moorhead Written by: Eric Martin Loki Season 2 Episode 2: October 12th

Title: TBA

Directed by: TBA

Written by: Eric Martin





Title: TBA Directed by: TBA Written by: Eric Martin Loki Season 2 Episode 3: October 19th

Title: TBA

Directed by: TBA

Written by: Eric Martin and Kasra Farahani & Jason O'Leary, Story by: Eric Martin





Title: TBA Directed by: TBA Written by: Eric Martin and Kasra Farahani & Jason O'Leary, Story by: Eric Martin Loki Season 2 Episode 4: October 26th

Title: TBA

Directed by: TBA

Written by: Eric Martin and Katharyn Blair





Title: TBA Directed by: TBA Written by: Eric Martin and Katharyn Blair Loki Season 2 Episode 5: November 2nd

Title: TBA

Directed by: Justin Benson & Austin Moorhead

Written by: Eric Martin



Loki Season 2 Episode 6: November 9th

Title: TBA

Directed by: TBA

Written by: Eric Martin



Loki Season 2 Cast and Synopsis

Per the official synopsis: "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

The second season stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Hunter K-5E, Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely/Kang, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros/"OB" and Owen Wilson as Mobius.

How to Watch Loki Season 2



New episodes of Loki season 2 are streaming Thursdays starting October 5th only on Disney+. You'll need an active Disney+ subscription, which is currently discounted to $1.99/month for 3 months for the Disney+ Basic (With Ads) plan when you sign up before September 20th. Sign up for the discounted Disney+ deal here.

Disney+ plans start at $7.99/month for Disney+ Basic (With Ads), or $10.99/month for Disney+ Premium (No Ads). Also available is the Disney Bundle Duo Basic ($9.99/month), which offers Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads); the Disney Bundle Duo Premium ($19.99/month), bundling ad-free Disney+ and Hulu; the Disney Bundle Trio Basic ($12.99/month), a package that includes Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads); and the Disney Bundle Trio Premium ($19.99/month), giving subscribers access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).

Disney+ prices are increasing on October 12th, 2023, for new, returning, and existing subscribers.