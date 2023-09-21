Disney+ Shares New Loki Season 2 Tom Hiddleston Poster

Loki Season 2 just got a brand new poster for Tom Hiddleston's trickster god. On social media, the streamer posted an image of Loki in his TVA costume above some clock-inspired elements. Disney+ is reminding fans that the second season of the Marvel Studios series will begin on October 5 at 6pm PT. This primetime slot was demoed during Star Wars: Ahsoka's run on the platform. Fans seem to be enjoying that change a lot. From the inception of these Disney+ Marvel shows, the premiere time was at midnight PT and 3 am ET. While that generated some buzz as people would either stay up to see what was in store for their favorite heroes, a lot of viewers appreciate the reasonable hour for this new season of Loki.

Things are ramping up in Season 2 of Loki, and every character is feeling that push. Gugu Mbatha-Raw spoke to PopCulture.com about the stakes being raised this time around. She's excited for fans to see what Marvel has cooking this time. "Oh, my God. You know I can't say anything about Loki," she chuckled. "The Marvel police will come along and just take me away. But no, I'm excited that it's happening, and I really love my character. I think she's unexpected and complex. And so, I'm excited to go to some deeper, darker places with her as well."

Loki Season 2 Teased By Series Stars

With Loki Season 2 so close, the fans are wondering what's in-store for favorites like Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Before the actors strike began, ComicBook.com spoke to the Mobius actor about what it was like working on the second season of the beloved Disney+ show. He sounded very happy to be reunited with Hiddleston. Fans will be happy to hear Wilson argue that the show is going deeper this time around. Here's what he had to say about what's coming in Loki Season 2.

"I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it," Wilson previously told ComicBook.com of his time working on the series. "I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even moreso because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

Here's What's Coming In Loki Season 2

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

