Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, and More First Looks Revealed In Disney+ 2023 Preview

Disney+ is getting fans hyped for 2023 with a video featuring new and first looks at upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney programming. The sizzle reel includes footage from Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, Secret Invasion, Peter Pan and Wendy, American Born Chinese, and more. There's also footage from the latest Marvel Studios movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will make its streaming debut on Disney+ in 2023. You can watch the preview reel for yourself below. This video only represents a fraction of the Marvel and Star Wars shows headed to Disney+ in 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will debut in January, and Andor Season 2 is coming later in the year. What if…? Season 2, Echo, X-Men '97, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Ironheart are all expected to debut on Disney+ from Marvel Studios in 2023.

Loki Season 2 is the six-episode follow-up to the popular first season of the Disney+ show. It'll be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Eric Martin serving as the show's head writer. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead leading the directing team. Tom Hiddleston stars again as Loki, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino also returning. Filming wrapped on the season in October.

Spinning out of The Mandalorian Season 2, the Ahsoka series stars Rosario Dawson as the popular Jedi, former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni developed the series for Disney+, and it is expected to take place in the same post-Return of the Jedi, pre-The Force Awakens era of the Star Wars timeline as The Mandalorian. The series will also feature the live-action debuts of characters from Star Wars Rebels, including Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger.

The Mandalorian Season 3 continues to follow the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) with Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, at his side. Season 3 will bring Din face-to-face with the aftermath of the Great Purge of Mandalore.

Secret Invasion sees Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fury returns to Earth and becomes embroiled in a conspiracy involving the shape-shifting aliens called the Skrulls. He's joined by former Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in a major mystery that may or may not be Abigail Brand, director of SHIELD's space-facing counterpart organization, SWORD.

All of these shows debut on Disney+ in 2023.