Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo

The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.

(Photo: Jamie Jirak / ComicBook.com)

When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about filming the series alongside Bordizzo, Ahsoka actress Rosario Dawson gushed, "Mm-hmm. It was just her birthday! We both had our birthdays on this project, and it's like we're having the best birthday present ever in real-time. But it's already getting sad because it's almost over. Hopefully, we'll get a sequel!" Dawson then showed off her crossed fingers, reiterating her hopes for the opportunity.

Dawson made her live-action debut as Ahsoka in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, with the actor going on to reprise her role in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. In her live-action debut, Ahsoka made it clear that she had a score to settle with Grand Admiral Thrawn, with fans theorizing about what that could mean for the character's future in the galaxy far, far away. Ever since her introduction in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a solo live-action series focusing on the character is something longtime fans have been waiting years for.

When fans first met Ahsoka, she was the unlikely padawan that Anakin Skywalker was tasked with training. Over the initial six seasons of the series, fans witnessed her evolution with the Force, including her turning her back on the Jedi Council. Given that The Clone Wars was cancelled without earning a formal finale, the ambiguity around Ahsoka's was one of the elements of the series' cancellation that hit fans the hardest.

Luckily, fans didn't have to say goodbye to Ahsoka for too long, as she made a surprise appearance in the Season 1 finale of Star Wars Rebels, which took place years after the events of The Clone Wars. Additionally, that series finale jumped into the future and past the events of the original trilogy, as it saw Ahsoka and Sabine Wren teaming up in search of their missing ally Ezra Bridger. The timeline of that finale syncs up with the rough timeline of The Mandalorian, when Dawson debuted as the figure. Between the established timeline, the direct mention of Thrawn, and Bordizzo as Sabine, many audiences are wondering if Ahsoka will essentially serve as a continuation of Rebels, with the series sure to offer a lot to excite Rebels fans.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

