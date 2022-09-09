Star Wars: Ahsoka Casts Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

The upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka will feature not only the live-action debut of Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels, but also the live-action debut of Ezra Bridger, as played by Eman Esfandi. The news comes today from The Hollywood Reporter, with the D23 Expo being held this weekend and the announcement likely coming ahead of an official look at the character. Ezra's involvement in the series was teased in an Ahsoka sizzle reel earlier this year, though the identity of the actor has been kept a secret. Stay tuned for details on Ezra Bridger in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

In Rebels, Ezra was taken under the wing of the Ghost crew, with Kanan Jarrus detecting Ezra's connection to the Force and attempting to teach him the ways of the Jedi. Ezra embarked on a number of important missions across the four seasons of the series, with the series finale seeing him sacrificing himself in order to take down the deadly Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn. Despite initially appearing as though he made a fatal sacrifice, the final scenes of that finale took place after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, featuring Ahsoka and Sabine going out into the galaxy in search of Ezra, believing him to be alive.

When Ahsoka made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, she specifically mentioned Thrawn, though that narrative thread has yet to be fully explored. Based on the timeline of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, the mention of Thrawn, and the confirmation that Bordizzo would be playing Sabine from Rebels, many audiences have speculated that the plot of the new series would be picking up from where the Rebels series finale left off, with Ahsoka and Sabine seeking out Ezra across the galaxy.

Back in 2020, The Haunting of Bly Manor star Rahul Kohli trolled fans by teasing that he was attempting to secure the role of Ezra, only for all of his social media remarks to result in fans campaigning for such an opportunity to become a reality. In 2021, Aladdin star Mena Massoud was reportedly in talks to play the character, though he would also go on to admit he was leaning into those rumors as opposed to subtly confirming the casting on social media.

