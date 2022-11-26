Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut

In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.

Most of Marvel Studios' recent feature films have arrived on Disney+ right on the button of that 45 day window, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Thor: Love and Thunder spent longer in theaters, spending nearly 60 days in theaters before eventually arriving on Disney+. Naturally their biggest movie of the past two years, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, didn't arrive on any kind of streaming platform until it had been in theaters for well over 100 days. The film went on to make nearly $2 billion at the global box office.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's End Credits Scene Explained

Unlike most of Marvel Studios recent releases, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only has one post-credit scene rather than two. After the main credits for the film conclude, the action returns to the beaches of Haiti where Shuri has the opportunity to meet her nephew, Toussaint. As one might expect from this moment, Nakia confirms to Shuri that Toussaint is the she and T'Challa's son. The young man then confirms to his Aunt that Toussaint is his Haitian name, and his Wakandan name is T'Challa. So what does this mean? A T'Challa still exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one day he may very well become the king of Wakanda and the Black Panther.

"Obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing," producer Nate Moore previously told ComicBook.com. "Much like Endgame didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."