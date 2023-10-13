Loki: What Is the Song at the End of Season 2 Episode 2?

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 ends with one of Marvel's needle drop moments. The song that plays at the end of Loki Season 2 Episode 2 is Janis Joplin's "Kozmic Blues." Released in 1969, the track sees Joplin breaking away from Big Brother and the Holding Company. That little detail probably helps explain why the Loki team chose this song to have Sylvie looking out into the distance with. "Kozmic Blues" also works double duties as the lyrics are mostly about time and regret. Sylvie made some big choices at the end of Loki Season 1 and now she's had some time to think about the future Loki warned about.

In "Kozmic Blues," Joplin is meditating on why people drift apart. The lyrics include statements like, "Time keeps moving on / friends, they turn away. / I keep moving on / But I never found out why." This sentiment seems to match up pretty well with Loki and Sylvie's dynamic after the events of Loki Season 1. She killed He Who Remains and pushed her fellow Trickster God away. Now, cosmic forces are pulling them back together again. In that moment, it looks like Sylvie is contemplating walking away from the TVA again after their failure to protect branched timelines. What she will choose is impossible to know.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

For Marvel Studios, Loki has been a constant bright spot. So, when the time for Season 2 came around, there was no question that a lot of the band was going to reunite. ComicBook.com spoke to Christine Wada, costume designer for Loki, about the allure of a trip back to the TVA on Disney+.

"First of all, the story really never ended in Season One," Wada told us. "So I had to complete the journey with the team. But of course, I really do think that this team and this job is just incredibly special. I think that probably starts from the pages and Tom [Hiddleston] and just the dedication everybody has to building this story and the quirkiness of it ... there was no way I couldn't. I knew it wasn't going to be the exact same thing. I knew it would be just expanding on the original vision. I mean, I think the best way to describe it is, I never really thought that this would be Season Two. I've just seen it as Part Two."

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

