Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals Multiple New Suits at New York Comic-Con

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has revealed a couple of new suits at New York Comic-Con. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one week away from being released and fans are eager to get their hands on it. The new game has been one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 games since it was announced in 2021 as fans were left with a massive post-credit scene at the end of the first game that teased Harry Osborn with the symbiote. Later, we got a proper trailer that showed both Peter and Miles in action together with the threat of both Kraven the Hunter and Venom as the game's primary antagonists.

Now, we're just days away from release now and Insomniac Games has released a batch of screenshots of new alternate suits in the game. Of course, fans are already very aware that you can use the classic red and blue suit, the black suit, and Miles' classic black and red costume, but there will be around 65 suits total in the final game. We've seen a handful of these already, including the black suit from the Sam Raimi films. Now, we are getting looks at two new alternate suits: the Brooklyn 2099 and Kumo Suits. They're pretty slick suits and will likely make for some rather unique photo mode pictures. Of course, this is only a small helping of the suits we will get in the final game. With just a week left until release, this is probably the last group of suits that Insomniac Games will reveal ahead of launch.

Introducing the Brooklyn 2099 and Kumo Suits, two new outfits coming to #SpiderMan2PS5! These sleek designs are sure to turn heads at The Daily Bugle! Get those cameras ready for October 20th! 📸#BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/KGbFE4y9OG — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 12, 2023

There are a lot of suits from Spider-Man's history that could be in the game. The character is known for his defining look, but that look has changed many times over the years. Even in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse alone we see just how many different looks Spidey can have and still look appealing. The first game was also updated after release to include more suits, particularly from some of the films, so there is a chance we will get more suits than what is in the game at launch.

Spider-Man 2 Review

ComicBook.com has been in possession of a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the last few weeks. We will have a written and video review ready for embargo on October 16th at 10AM ET. You can also expect extensive coverage on the game following its launch with in-depth spoiler discussions (appropriately marked, of course), guides, and what's in store for the future of Spider-Man in gaming.