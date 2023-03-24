Loki Season 2 Premiere Date Gets Major Update

The first season of Loki came to an end in July of 2021, and the finale teased a second season, making it the first and only Marvel show to get a follow-up from Disney+ so far. The second season is expected to debut sometime this year, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston as the lovable God of Mischief as well as Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), and Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15) in addition to some franchise newcomers like recent Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan. Despite wrapping production back in October, fans have yet to see a full trailer or get a release date. However, Wilson recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight and teased a possible release window.

"I guess they have kind of a little shot of Tom Hiddleston and I and Jonathan Majors from Loki season two," Wilson said when asked about the Loki teaser in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "And I think that's coming out end of the summer or September." The actor also teased that the new season is going to "get very wild."

Wilson added of Quan joining the cast, "I know. It's so exciting. That was incredible ... Every time I saw him winning something, it was another speech that just kind of was a tear-jerker that was so moving. And even when we were working on this last summer -- I think his character that he plays in Loki season two -- I think people will be excited, even though that was so great, obviously, the character that he won an Oscar, for I think people are going to love his character in this."

Does Owen Wilson Dislike Marvel?

Throughout Loki's first season press tour, it was said by many folks involved with the series that Wilson wasn't much of a Marvel fan before joining the MCU. However, during a chat with Esquire, Wilson set the record straight about his Marvel feelings and admitted the one character he actually does have some issues with is from the world of DC.

"They asked me a lot about— 'It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this.' I don't know where they're getting that. That isn't true. The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU. I don't know a ton about it, but I know .... Actually, yeah, I probably don't know that much about it. I kind of know about Iron Man. I've seen Aquaman. He's swimming in jeans. No one can swim in jeans! That was my argument with the kids about Aquaman."

Stay tuned for updates about Loki's upcoming second season.