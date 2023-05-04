Loki Season 2 Art Reveals First Look at Ke Huy Quan's New Character

There are a lot of reasons that fans are excited for Loki Season 2, which is currently poised to make its debut at some point later this year. The live-action series will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series to get a sophomore season, with its established ensemble cast joining forces with some new additions. One of the most buzzed-about additions is Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan, who has been cast in Loki in a currently-unknown role — but a new piece of merchandise provides the best indication yet of who he's playing. Multiple pieces of merchandise for Loki Season 2 have surfaced online on Amazon France, which shows a look at Quan in costume as a member of the Time Variance Authority.

"I know. It's so exciting" Quan's costar, Owen Wilson, explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "That was incredible ... Every time I saw him winning something, it was another speech that just kind of was a tear-jerker that was so moving. And even when we were working on this last summer -- I think his character that he plays in Loki season two -- I think people will be excited, even though that was so great, obviously, the character that he won an Oscar, for I think people are going to love his character in this."

Who will be in Loki Season 2?

Season 2 of Loki will also see the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely. Rafael Casal and Katie Dickie have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"Season 2's kind of a challenge of a question asked of the TVA itself, a battle for the soul of the TVA," Hiddleston said in an interview late last year.

