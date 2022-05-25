Tom Hiddleston Confirms the "Whole Cast" Returns for Marvel's Loki Season 2

✖

Loki's whole cast is back — if not for all time always, at least for the second season. Tom Hiddleston returns as the fan-favorite god of mischief in Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2, picking up where the first season cliffhanger left off: with Loki warning Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of the Time Variance Authority about He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and his variants, only to realize he's in an alternate timeline lorded over by Kang the Conqueror. Amidst the multiversal madness, Loki involves the Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), time judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and talking TVA mascot Miss Minutes (voice of Tara Strong).

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hiddleston confirmed the "whole cast" is returning for Loki Season 2. "It's great having everybody back," a tight-lipped Hiddleston said of the core cast that includes Wilson, Mbatha-Raw, Mosaku, and Di Martino.

Along with Majors making his debut as the future Kang, the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first season of Loki guest-starred Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki, DeObia Oparei as the variant Boastful Loki, and Jack Veal as yet another variant, the Void-dwelling Kid Loki.

"I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh," Aaron Moorhead, who directs Loki Season 2 with Moon Knight co-director Justin Benson, recently told ComicBook. "What's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt was unexpected."

Following up the first season from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, who went on to script Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Moorhead teased, "Our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel, and ourselves, gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also, of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we're gonna bring all that to Loki."

The six-episode second season of Loki begins filming in the United Kingdom in June. The first season of Marvel's Loki is now streaming on Disney+.