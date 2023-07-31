The timeline is running out in Loki season 2. On Monday, Marvel Studios started the countdown to the new season with a trailer and poster following the reveal of the October 6th premiere date. After last season ended on a cliffhanger — the timeline-traversing Loki (Tom Hiddleston) wound up in a different reality lorded over by Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the consequence of Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing He Who Remains (Majors) in his Citadel at the End of Time — the clock is ticking on the God of Mischief. Loki is "time-slipping," glitching in and out of reality as he's "pulled through time, between the past and the present."

The official logline: "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

A poster shows a multiverse of differently-dressed Lokis in a literal race against time, along with new looks at Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie, Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Time Variance Authority Agent Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and TVA tech agent OB (Ke Huy Quan).

Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, and Jonathan Majors also star. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Marvel's Moon Knight), Dan Deleeuw (second unit director, Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), and Kasra Farahani (Tilt) directed episodes. Eric Martin (Rick and Morty) serves as head writer, replacing Michael Waldron; Waldron is executive producer along with Martin, Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Benson & Moorhead, and Hiddleston.

"[Fans] are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal [in Loki season 2]," Mbatha-Raw told Entertainment Tonight. "And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting."

Marvel's Loki season 2 is streaming October 6th on Disney+.