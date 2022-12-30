Loki Star Teasing Bolder Direction For Season 2

One Loki star is teasing a bold vision for Season 2. Series actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw talked to Entertainment Tonight about what's next for Ravonna Renslayer. Fans will remember her stepping through a time door to "go get some free will" near the end of the first run on Disney+. But, where will we see her when Loki and Mobius' adventures pick up in 2023? She said fans, "are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting." The actress referenced the eponymous Marvel assassins after being pressed for details. Clearly, Kevin Feige and the creative team want the viewers to be surprised. The little taste of Loki Season 2 in some recent ads has made eyebrows raise among the fandom.

Mbatha-Raw also talked to PopCulture.com about what's next on Disney+. Season 2 is primed to be bigger and better than the first group of episodes. "Oh, my God. You know I can't say anything about Loki," she laughed. "The Marvel police will come along and just take me away. But no, I'm excited that it's happening, and I really love my character. I think she's unexpected and complex. And so, I'm excited to go to some deeper, darker places with her as well."

What Will Renslayer Do Now?

Marvel.com spoke to the writer of the beloved series earlier this year. Michael Waldron explained what's going on with the missing TVA agent. "She has the making of a very complex villain that has her own set of principles and beliefs that drive her," Waldron previously told the outlet. "She doesn't believe that what she's doing is evil. She believes that the mission is for greater good, and Renslayer probably wishes that she never learned that the Time Keepers were fake, that they had just been able to keep doing this forever."

"She's the good soldier of the TVA, just a disciple to the bureaucracy," he continued. "Then it's revealed to be a lie to her. Instead of that galvanizing her and making her question her life's purpose, the way it did with Mobius, Renslayer wants to stay in power. She reacts more in anger."

How hyped are you for Loki Season 2? Let us know what you think down in the comments!