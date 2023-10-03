Loki Reuniting With Thor Is One of the Goals of the Disney+ Series

Loki's big goal for the MCU is to reunite Tom Hiddleston's trickster god with Thor at some point. Loki executive producer Kevin Wright sat down with Variety to talk about Season 2 of the Disney+ series. Fans have wondered when Thor and Loki will be together again, and the producer wants that massive MCU reunion too. In this conversation, Wright explains that getting Hiddleston's character emotionally ready for that meeting is one of his biggest goals. The version of Loki that came back in Avengers: Endgame or started this show hadn't learned the lessons necessary for that reunion to hit like it would now. It seems likely that we'll see it at some point in the future.

"That's the hope. I don't want to — yeah. I think the the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we're telling," Wright told the outlet. "But for that meeting to really be fulfilling, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that's been the goal of these two seasons."

Loki and Thor Together Again

There was going to be a minor Thor and Loki reunion in the first season of the Disney+ show. Loki Season 1 director Kate Herron previously stopped by ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast to talk about how Chris Hemsworth recorded lines for a Thor variant. However, it wasn't the Asgardian we all know and love. Instead, it was the frog character that was a minor Easter egg in Season 1. While that is a bit more strange, and available now as a deleted scene, hearing Thor's voice speaking to Loki again would have been a massive trip. Check out what the director had to say about the quick reunion between the brothers.

"Yeah, so he was definitely up for it," Herron recalled when asked about Chris Hemsworth coming back. "I think I remember quoting it with him because basically, we had that other scene originally that was in episode one. So that's why I had all these recordings for, but I was just like, 'Oh, I feel so bad that we couldn't get it into one. Because it just wasn't quite right.' But then basically I always had that shot designed where I think I got the idea from Futurama or something, but you know, when you go through like the dirt and like go down into the lair? And, I think in my head I was just like, 'Insert Easter egg.' And I was like, 'We'll put something cool here.'"

Hiddleston and Hemsworth's Sibling Bond

The sibling pair was together for much of the MCU run prior to Avengers: Infinity War. However, with Loki, Tom Hiddleston would have to go it alone without his on-screen brother. The Loki star told MTV News how strange it was to be separated from Chris Hemsworth before Season 1 got started. It feels like a bit of an adjustment for the actor as they're real-life friends. These two MCU favorites clearly care about each other a lot and are probably hoping for a reunion as well.

Hiddleston began, There was always, initially in those early stories in the MCU, there was this duality between Thor and Loki and Loki and Thor, and Chris and I had defined these characters together in opposition. I suppose Loki was always defined by his relationship to Thor and kind of vice versa. ... One of the things that I was excited by [in Loki] was actually in any drama, if you strip or take away from a character the things that are familiar, then something has to be revealed about what remains. So if you take Loki away from Thor, away from Asgard, away from all the things that he's used to being around — what makes Loki, Loki?"

