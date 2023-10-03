Loki Executive Producer Comments on Season 3: "It's Open-Ended"

Loki Season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston, debuts on Disney+ this Thursday, and the early reactions are positive. Will there be another Loki season? Apparently, that decision hasn't yet been made. The Loki series' executive producer Kevin Wright commented on the possibility of Loki Season 3 happening on Disney+ during a conversation with Variety. He couldn't or wouldn't say whether a third Loki season is being discussed at Marvel Studios and Disney+, and there are Bob Iger's comments about Marvel's Disney+ series diluting the brand to consider, but Wright did say that the future of the Loki series is more open-ended than it is finite, at least in his estimation. That said, don't expect Loki Season 2 to obviously set up a return season the way the first Loki season did.

"I think it's open-ended," Wright says. "We certainly did not develop this season going, 'We have to tee up Season 3' — in the way that we did with Season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we're coming back.' But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the Loki world, and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."

Tom Hiddleston would presumably continue in his role as Loki should a Loki Season 3 happen (giving him the opportunity to lead in the role was part of why Marvel made the show). Whether he'd continue to be joined by all members of the series' supporting cast, such as new Season 2 addition Ke Huy Quan and the MCU's Kang actor Jonathan Majors, who is currently embroiled in a controversial legal situation, is less assured.

When is the Loki Season 2 release date?

Loki Season 2 on Disney+ continues Loki's redemptive adventures across the multiverse after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and escape from time in Avengers: Endgame. After failing to stop Sylvie, one of Loki's variants, from killing He Who Remains, a Kang variant who had been preserving the Sacred Timeline through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki must now reckon with the recreated multiverse. According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.