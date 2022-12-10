Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Shares Emotional Chris Hemsworth Tribute At Award Show

Tom Hiddleston had some kind words for Chris Hemsworth at the 2022 AACTA Awards. The Thor: Love and Thunder star was accepting the Trailblazer Award, and who better to help bestow the honor than his on-screen brother. Recently, after Hemsworth's health was reported on after he discovered he had genes that would make him more likely to have Alzheimers at some point, fans began to rally around the Marvel star. His charming demeanor and healthy perspective on work/life balance don't hurt either. So, it's just nice to hear Hiddleston come out and support his friend. Even when they haven't worked together in the MCU for a couple of years now. Clearly, they still care a great deal about each other outside of their costumes. Check out what he had to say down below!

"Chris, congratulations on your trailblazer award. Absolutely amazing. You so deserve it. My goodness, you've done so much," Hiddleston mused. "You've achieved so much in the time since we met in 2009. And, since then, I'm struggling to think of a thing you haven't done. It makes me so happy to think of you getting this award. My best to you, my love to you, and it would be remiss if I didn't say, 'For Asgard'."

NEW:Tom Hiddleston congratulates Chris Hemsworth on winning the AACTA Trailblazer Award. pic.twitter.com/5rxzRFRS1F — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) December 8, 2022

Why Wasn't Loki In Thor: Love and Thunder?

A lot of fans were sad to see Hiddleston not appear in Love and Thunder. But co-writer Jennifer Robinson told The Hollywood Reporter that Thor's mischievous brother was never really on-deck to appear. "Never on the table from what I understand," Robinson said when asked about Hiddleston's status for the Thor sequel. "He's in Loki-land. He's doing his own thing. They are on two separate journeys."

The Loki star himself told Empire that it was a natural stepping-off point for his trickster god as Thor got ready to tackle other problems with The Guardians out in space. "We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston shared. "We have explored about as much as we can about these two brothers."

Here's the synopsis for Thor's latest adventure: "Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who -- to his surprise -- inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance."

