Loki: Tom Hiddleston Shares Emotional Mobius Story

Loki's Tom Hiddleston shared a new story about Owen Wilson from filming the Disney+ series. The Marvel star explained an excellent addition to his first Mobius interrogation scene. Loki is up for a Hugo award this year and last night, The Ankler hosted a live Q+A about the series. One fan in attendance managed to catch the origin of a subtle detail from the first episode. (Massive credit for Ella the Hiddlestoner on Twitter for coming through with the goods.) Hiddleston explained that Wilson managed to work a personal interaction into their interrogation scene. People love the Mobius and Loki dynamic, and its so cool to see how certain moments came about!

"Mobius is a scholar of Loki, he knows Loki better than Loki does. And, He wanted me to take him through my journey up to that point of playing Loki," Hiddleston began. "So, I watched some clips and we talked a bit. He asked me, 'Tom, what what do you love about playing Loki?' I think I said, 'I just love that he's so he's got such range. I get to play, like if Loki is a keyboard or the piano, I get to play the light keys up top. Of wit, and charm and playfulness. But I also get to play the heavy keys, down in the left hand, about grief, pain, loneliness and loss.'"

HERE IS TOM RAVING ABOUT OWEN WILSON FOR 6 MINUTES!!!

(A thread:)



I was viciously grinning during this, Tom is just too adorable!!! I think he must have been excited to reunite with Owen today after one and a half years 🥹💚🧡#TomHiddleston #Lokius pic.twitter.com/MULF4rR99d — Ella the Hiddlestoner (@Laufeyson4eva) April 13, 2024

"And in this first scene and the first episode of the first season, he quoted that back to me," Hiddleston revealed. "As Mobius is sort of part of the interrogation, he said, 'See, I can play the heavy keys too.' His capacity for invention is just… he's so spontaneous, he's so alive on set."

What's The Future For Loki?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

There's been tons to say about Loki this week. Hiddleston has been doing the media circuit and he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the journey so far. The Loki actor doesn't know when the God of Stories will return to the MCU. But, he feels very accomplished with chronicling the fan-favorites journey through the multiverse.

When asked about the future, Hiddleston offered, "I don't know. I really don't know. I know that we've reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season two, which feels very satisfying to me."

The Marvel actor also mentioned that he didn't consider Loki a villain at this juncture. However, he playfully noted that the God of Stories made some "interesting choices" during his long MCU run.

"I'm aware that he's made some interesting choices, which could be accumulated into a picture that looks like he's a villain, and once upon a time, he was making some misguided choices," Hiddleston recalled. "You know, trying to take over New York and the Avengers having to assemble to stop him, that was a bad day in the office. I'd like to think that 14 years later he's making some slightly more generous, loving and heroic choices."

Do you love the Mobius and Loki dynamic? Let us know in the comments down below!