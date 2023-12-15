Loki Season 2 Producer Addresses Future Mobius Reunion

Loki's Season 2 finale split up Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's Mobius. Now, producer Kevin Wright is telling Marvel.com about the chances of a reunion at some point. Head writer Eric Martin also addressed the question and doesn't think its going to happen. Now, some fans are going to celebrate that decision as a moment where "the choices stick." But, there's no question that splitting up one of the popular character pairings from The Multiverse Saga might make some viewers sad. For the moment, this is just an opinion from one producer and a writer. (Albeit the people who helped build this Loki story that resonated with so many fans out there.) Check out what they had to say and add a Loki and Mobius reunion to your wishlist along with countless other MCU pairings.

"I think structurally, we felt as soon as Loki gets back into the Temporal Core control room, the story's got to pick up, and you're going to move into this fully different thing," Wright explained. "There's no time to stop down and have that sort of goodbye with Mobius. When you start talking about, OK, we need to carve out some way that we can get somewhere and have a goodbye with Mobius. And Mobius doesn't know it's a goodbye. Literally, in his timeline, he's just meeting this guy. But to Loki, this is goodbye."

"It's a special thing, because Tom and Owen, they have a real connection on screen," Martin chimed-in. "That chemistry is there. It's there in person. They work so well together. I think it's touching for everybody on set because you're just feeling a little bit of magic. It's the last magic that everybody will see."

Will Thor And Loki Ever Reunite?

Loki fans want another high-profile character reunion as well. Wright also spoke to ComicBook.com about bringing Thor back into contact with his brother. Fans miss seeing Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth together on-screen. It's been so long now. Clearly, the people over at Marvel Studios have been thinking about it too. Wright told the Phase Zero podcast that it would be something he'd like to see. After all, Thor and Loki's evolving dynamic was one of the longest-running in the entire MCU. They can't just be running around believing the other is lost to time forever, can they?

"That would always be my hope, is that somewhere, somewhere down the line, somebody gets to tell that story because [Loki's] so different and because Thor is so different now, too," Wright told ComicBook. "I think that's what makes it interesting is, in my head — they're weirdly different, but I think there would just be a deep internal understanding between the two of them. And I think it could be just something really beautiful and cool."

What Led To Loki's Massive Sacrifice?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

