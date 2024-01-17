MCU Fans Going Through Loki Withdrawal

Tom Hiddleston's appearance at the Critics Choice Awards has MCU fans going through some Loki withdrawals. At the award show, Hiddleston stood beside Key Huy Quan during one of the show's minor social media moments. The reminder of OB and the God of Stories being alongside each other had people dreaming about the TVA. While Loki is still very much over, a lot of fans are hoping to see Hiddleston character play some kind of role in the Multiverse saga moving forward. At the moment, Loki sits upon throne at the end of time holding all the timelines together to give his friends a chance against the incoming war on their doorstep.

There's little doubt that Loki Season 2 was one of Marvel Studios biggest wins last year. Hiddleston's performance next to Owen Wilson and an extremely talented cast stuck in fans minds long after the credits rolled. However, because of the ending of that series, it's hard to say when will see Loki on screen next. The actor has been a staple o the MCU for over a decade now. As the future seems a bit uncertain, his presence offers some stability in a turbulent time on a number of fronts.

Want To Revisit Loki?

