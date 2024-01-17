MCU Fans Going Through Loki Withdrawal
Marvel fans are really missing Loki and Mobius right now.
Tom Hiddleston's appearance at the Critics Choice Awards has MCU fans going through some Loki withdrawals. At the award show, Hiddleston stood beside Key Huy Quan during one of the show's minor social media moments. The reminder of OB and the God of Stories being alongside each other had people dreaming about the TVA. While Loki is still very much over, a lot of fans are hoping to see Hiddleston character play some kind of role in the Multiverse saga moving forward. At the moment, Loki sits upon throne at the end of time holding all the timelines together to give his friends a chance against the incoming war on their doorstep.
There's little doubt that Loki Season 2 was one of Marvel Studios biggest wins last year. Hiddleston's performance next to Owen Wilson and an extremely talented cast stuck in fans minds long after the credits rolled. However, because of the ending of that series, it's hard to say when will see Loki on screen next. The actor has been a staple o the MCU for over a decade now. As the future seems a bit uncertain, his presence offers some stability in a turbulent time on a number of fronts.
#LOKIUS : WHY DID YOU LEAVE ME#Loki #LokiS2 pic.twitter.com/z9DzdRkFKh— Marieke☃️ (@mriekeexo) January 17, 2024
Want To Revisit Loki?
The entire series is playing on Disney+: "Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."
"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."
Do you miss Loki? Let us know down in the comments!
Emotional damage all around
When Sylvie said to Loki in S1, "I don't have...friends" it hit me:
Sylvie really didn't have any friend at all before Loki because every person she could've befriended in the apocolypses she grew up in, were destined to die within hours after meeting them.#Loki #Sylvie #Sylki pic.twitter.com/o6ouc8d0iw— Anonymous Galore 🌸 (@AnonymousGalore) January 17, 2024
But seriously
the loki fandom right now: pic.twitter.com/OFZ8xY66z5— sammie pine¹⁶ 🔞 (@lustfulbaronet) January 17, 2024
*SIGH*
○ single— rory💋 hostage & yes,and? era (@intovmagic) January 17, 2024
○ taken
◉ in love with loki laufeyson pic.twitter.com/Q1ZnxifpEd
The ship keeps sailing
Oh yeah. 🙌😊 #Lokius #Loki pic.twitter.com/QKywW2NLyC— Gem (@GemimaMoomin) January 17, 2024
Honestly, most of the audience too
Loki after finding out learning Science for centuries was useless pic.twitter.com/pOPQkJNAc9— BigDummyGal🌸🌸 (@Dummyminded) January 17, 2024
Legends only
When Tom Hiddleston showed up at Comic-Con dressed up as Loki >>>>>>
(The way Kevin Feige backed away😭) https://t.co/B4AslZGBUf pic.twitter.com/1yx0DfbWj0— Lachesis (@LachesisHD) January 17, 2024
One day... we'll be back
me bc im still deep in the loki brainrot 2 months later pic.twitter.com/RhFB9wLn53— spencer ☂︎ (@laufeysqns) January 17, 2024
pain.
Tom: Look at my watch, it has three different clocks, isn’t time amazing?
Loki: pic.twitter.com/K0tdIMqu8A— Can I Essex His Snowy Serpent? (@havanesemom13) January 17, 2024