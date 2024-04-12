Deadpool 3 Director Addresses Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors

There have been no shortage of rumors surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine, the new Marvel Studios sequel to the beloved R-rated superhero franchise. One long-standing rumor has concerned pop superstar Taylor Swift, who fans are hoping will cameo in some capacity. Even though Swift did not appear in the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about her potential involvement. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy spoke about the Swift rumors, and teased that fans will definitely be surprised by all of the cameos once the film hits theaters.

"I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can't answer," Levy replied. "You know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that. I will say as I said earlier here at CinemaCon. The proliferation of rumors about who is and isn't in this movie is fabulous. Because no one will ever know the truth until July 26th."

When specifically asked about Swift, Levy continued, "That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview. I'm going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan's taking a hit [out] on me... All that's known is that I went to a football game, and those hours were well-documented and that's all I'm gonna say. What can I say? I think intrigue is fun."

Will Taylor Swift Play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Swift's role in Deadpool 3 has been that she could play Alison Blaire / Dazzler, a beloved mutant pop star with the ability to bend light. Swift was previously rumored to play Dazzler in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, but that did not come to fruition. Levy, who has acted in Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, has previously played coy about the possibility of her appearing in the film.

"They sure are loud," Levy said, referring to fans of Swift wanting the superstar to play Dazzler. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine. The film will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner is expected to reprise her role as Elektra from the Daredevil and Elektra films of the 2000s.

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, with a script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.