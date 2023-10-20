Why Does Loki Use More Magic in Season 2?

Loki Season 2 has presented so many more opportunities for Tom Hiddleston's character to use magic. In an interview with TV Insider, producer Kevin Wright has some explanations for the trickster god returning to his spells in this second season on Disney+. One quick reason for all that green smoke is that Loki is growing as a person and that means maybe a return to basics as he's trying to find his way. Over the years, that dagger had become kind of a crutch. But, Loki's a formidable foe in other ways. Wright argued that the creative team put an emphasis on his magic usage in Loki Season 2. All of them wanted to see him take a more tactical edge when it comes to unleashing his spells.

Wright told the outlet, "And I think that that's exciting. And the thing that we talked a lot about going into this season was the magic. Through the MCU, we haven't seen him use it a lot, or if he's using it, he's using it for tricks and mischief and all this."

But, despite Loki being a reformed villain in the series, there's still a lot of his journey to discover going forward. Wright would expand on that idea. He said, "Finding yourself in a constant journey, and we wanted this season to be that. Each step along the way, you're starting to see a progression of Loki, and the magic is a fun way to show that… Through the way he carries himself, you're seeing him become a real leader in some ways. It was just something that felt natural to the story, but also, luckily, I think it's something the fans desperately want to see as well."

Loki Expands The MCU

The world of Loki has been expanding in Season 2 and that has people hopeful that some of these developments bleed over to the larger MCU landscape. Wright also spoke to Variety as the second season began. He hopes that the Time Variance Authority could make some appearances in other Marvel projects down the road. While that's not a confirmation of anything, there is a feeling that Loki's storylines have grabbed a hold of viewers in a way that stands out.

"I would love that. Look, I've been siloed on Loki for almost five years now, by the time this show finishes, and with every filmmaker who has put their hands on the show, we've all had the same conversations: It feels like the TVA could be this exciting connective tool for all of this storytelling," Wright told Variety. "And we've only seen a fraction of it. We're dealing very specifically with this one smaller department with Mobius and B-15 and Renslayer, but you look out at those vistas — this place is infinite. The exciting thing to us is there certainly are more stories to be told there. We've carved out our own little corner of the sandbox and built something cool. We're hoping that other people want to come and play with it."

What's Loki Up Against In Season 2?

(Photo: Gareth Gatrell)

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Do you like how Loki's been developed so far? Let us know down in the comments!