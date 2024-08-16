Rings of Power Season 2: Showrunners Address Fan Feedback

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is coming up and the showrunners have heard some of the fan concerns. Over at GQ, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne talked about their plans for the next group of episodes. Social media was absolutely ablaze with takes about The Rings of Power during that first season run. It would have been impossible to ignore all the chatter online. The showrunners told GQ that while the fans have their opinions, and they like to hear feedback, their story is kind of set up for multiple seasons. We’ll just have to let this one play out and trust the vision as Sauron rises.

“Much of season two was written before the release of season one, so we’ve got a plan and we’re sticking to it,” McKay shared. “We read everything. It’s impossible not to want to listen and not to want to engage with people. And if people like the show, that can feel pretty good, sometimes. But at the end of the day, we’re making the show that we believe in.”

“Yeah,” Payne would agree with his fellow showrunners. “And if they don’t like the show then, you know, sometimes people are…” He pauses for a moment, discarding the sentence. “It’s interesting to see what people have to say. We’ve been working on this for a long time. We’ve got a plan and Tolkien had a plan. We’re excited to see it all the way through.”

Season 2 Ups The Ante

Season 2 is almost here.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is planning to up the ante for Season 2. Prime Video is excited to have the show back too. Empire Magazine spoke to the showrunners about getting bigger battles into the new crop of episodes. It seems like The Two Towers serves as a north star of sorts for some fans, hopefully, we can get some of that grandeur in there.

“We love a good battle,” co-showrunner Patrick McKay smirked. “The plan with Season 2 would be to do something much bigger, on a much grander scale that would take place not just overnight, but over multiple days, weeks, months, and episodes.”

Charlotte Brändström, the producing director for the second season, chimed-in on the “ten times bigger” approach to battles. “It’s really the battle of the darkness against the light … with some very dark and quite violent moments.”

“Things have taken a very intense turn since Sauron is back and moving the chess pieces around the board,” executive producer Lindsey Weber also mentioned. “So we get to have a different kind of action and see Middle-earth in some more terrifying moments.”

