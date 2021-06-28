The Lord of the Rings Stuntwoman Facing Emergency Brain Surgery

✖

Stuntwoman Dayna Grant, who has worked on films and television shows including Mad Max: Fury Road, Wonder Woman, and The Walking Dead, needs brain surgery. While being checked at a hospital after taking a hit during the production of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, scans uncovered a brain aneurysm and a spinal issue, likely stemming from Grant's 20-year career as a stunt performer, needing immediate care. The Lord of the Rings fan site TheOneRing.net shared the news, linking to a fundraiser website supporting Grant's surgery. As TheOneRing.net tweeted, "LOTR stuntwoman Dayna Grant has taken a huge hit on the Amazon set recently, and is now going for emergency surgery on a brain aneurysm and spinal issue. NZ film industry is stepping up to support her family."

The website fundraiser describes the situation. It states: "World renowned Stuntwoman Dayna Grant (Wonder Woman, Mad Max, Snow White, Xena, Ash vs Evil Dead) recently sustained a head injury while on set filming for an upcoming series/film. After experiencing symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injury Dayna was sent for Neuroimaging CT and MRI scans. Unfortunately receiving the devastating diagnosis of an 8mm Aneurysm and upper spinal (neck) injuries. Surgeons recommend immediate surgery. As is often the way with these things Insurance and liability are a maze of red tape and potentially life threatening delay through the Public Health system. Immediate, private Surgery costs $NZ60,000. We would like to give Dayna’s friends, film Whanau (family) including the Stunt community and fans of her work around the world the opportunity to help. Dayna is not only a World class stunt woman, but a mother of 3 (her youngest, Ryder is 7) and pioneer for the arts within her community. She runs a stunt school based in New Zealand and works with youth. If you know and love Dayna, have enjoyed her work or shared her training/inspirational workshops please help us get her looked after as soon as possible and with the best care. Let’s get Dayna fixed and on the road to recovery as soon as possible. Ngā mihi nui. Thank you."

BREAKING: LOTR stuntwoman Dayna Grant has taken a huge hit on the Amazon set recently, and is now going for emergency surgery on a brain aneurysm and spinal issue. NZ film industry is stepping up to support her family. #LOTRonPrime #WW84 #evildead https://t.co/tzY4qkTZwz — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) June 28, 2021

The page states that the money will be used "To pay for the urgent brain/ aneurysm surgery. If there is enough raised funding may also be used for post-op physio after care.* Health insurance has confirmed they are unable to cover the surgery, and the public system has a minimum 4 month waiting list*"

Filming on The Lord of the Rings show is still taking place in New Zealand. It has already been renewed for its second season. The series was expected to debut on Amazon Prime this year, but it's unclear if delays in production due to the pandemic will affect that date.

[UPDATE: After being contacted by sources with knowledge of the situation, ComicBook.com updated this story. We've further clarified that the surgery Grant needs is not the result of her work on the set of The Lord of the Rings.]