Lost in Space Star Teases Season 2

Of all the shows to get the reboot treatment over the last couple of years, Netflix‘s new take on Lost in Space is probably one of the best. The updated version of the sci-fi series is sleek, exciting, and well-written, released to a warm reception from both critics and fans last year. Netflix quickly announced that it had been renewed for a second season, but details on the return of the series have been more than scarce since then. When will there actually be some news on the next installment of Lost in Space?

Netflix is bringing the series to New York Comic Con next month, so there should be at least a little bit of information regarding what’s to come for the series. Until then, it’s up to young star Maxwell Jenkins, who plays Will Robinson on Lost in Space, to drop some hints about Season 2.

While speaking to TVLine at the Saturn Awards, Jenkins confirmed that the second season of Lost in Space had recently wrapped filming, so word of a release date should be coming “shortly.” He also mentioned that the second installment would contain some “driving lessons for Will,” as well as “a lot more storytelling” between his character and Robot.

Zack Estrin serves as showrunner on Lost in Space, tasked with the difficult challenge of reimagining a beloved property for a new generation. Back when the first season of the series first arrived, Estrin talked about how he planned to use the reboot to appeal to fanbases both old and new.

“Fans of the original show should know we maintain the core of what was special about that experience of watching that as a child — that here’s this incredible family that’s off on this amazing adventure,” said Estrin. “For new fans of the show, there’s a certain baggage associated with the title — ‘Oh, that’s that campy show from the ’60s,’ or, ‘That’s that movie from the ’90s that was … what it was.’ We are taking that core of an idea — the Robinson family is striving to hold together and survive in this incredible circumstance — and as much as this show is Lost in Space, it could be a shipwreck on an island. It just happens to be in space and we think it’s going to have a broad appeal beyond genre fans.”

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, Maxwell Jenkins, and Parker Posey. The first season is currently streaming on Netflix.