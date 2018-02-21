‘Lost in Space’ Reboot Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming reboot of Lost in Space.

The teaser, which can be watched above, also reveals that the series will premiere on April 13th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser suggests that this new version of Lost in Space will see the Robinson family, including young Will Robinson, embark on a mission to find a new home for humanity as Earth approaches the point of being uninhabitable. Here’s the brief synopsis released with the trailer:

The Robinson family, part of a highly trained mission to establish a new colony in space, is unexpectedly pulled off course forcing them to crash land on a lost planet.

Lost in Space is a reboot of the classic 1965 science fiction television series. The new series is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and the first season is made up of 10 episodes. Zack Estrin is the showrunner. Legendary Television, Synthesis Entertainment, and Applebox are producing.

The series follows the Robinsons when their spaceship, the Jupiter 2, is sent off-course from their mission after encountering a tear in spacetime. They crash land on an unknown planet and are forced to survive on their own.

The show’s cast includes Toby Stephens as John Robinson, Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson, Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson, Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson, Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, and Parker Posey as Dr. Smith.

Lost in Space was originally created by Irwin Allen and ran for 83 episodes over three seasons. The show has become a pop culture icon and touchstone for science fiction on television.

Legendary Television first announced that it was planning to reboot Lost in Space in 2014. Netflix gave the project a home in 2015 and officially ordered 10 episodes of the reboot in 2016.

In an interview with Den of Geek, star Toby Stephens offered an overview of the new series.

“It’s a very clever, modern reworking of a great story,” he said. “Lost In Space is Swiss Family Robinson in space, so it was a story that existed before Lost In Space. The fundamental story is that it’s a family that is lost in a difficult, life-threatening situation and how it challenges them and brings them closer together. That is essentially what the story of this is, it’s just the context is a lot more modern. It’s a more modern take on the ’60s version. If you look at it now, it’s charming, but it seems so innocent. Whereas this is a version that is for our time. I’m hoping it will still have humor and humanity in it, but it has obviously gotta be for a modern audience.”

Lost in Space lands on Netflix on April 13.