Lucifer Showrunners Preview Upcoming Season 5 Musical Episode

With the first half of Lucifer's fifth season already streaming on Netflix, fans of the series are already excited for more -- especially after the arrival of God in the midseason finale. But Lucifer fans have a lot more to look forward to when the second batch of eight episodes arrives on the streaming platform including the upcoming musical episode, "Blood Celestial Karaoke Jam" and during DC FanDome on Saturday, series showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson gave fans a sneak peek as Lucifer and company break out into Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" complete with high school marching band.

During the panel, fans got to see Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Chole (Lauren German), Dan (Kevin Alejandro), and Ella (Aimee Garcia) all break out in both song and dance amidst examining the corpse of what appeared to be a football referee on the field. While the sneak peek was entertaining, the showrunners didn't exactly explain the why behind the song and dance, though they did share some fun details about the episode that Modrovich, who wrote the episode, said has been a long time in coming.

"It's been a slow burn," Modrovich said. "In my heart, it began to blossom after the Vegas episode when Tom and Aimee did 'Luck Be a Lady'. I remember coming into rehearsal for that and crying because it was such a dream come true and it was so exciting to me. If there's any show you could do a musical on, it's this one."

For Henderson, the trick was figuring out how to root the musical nature of the episode in story and that once they figured that part out, everything else came together.

"To me, in these musical episodes you've got to have the story-based reason that everyone breaks into song," Henderson said. "Our show has people breaking into song all the time, but it's because they're at Lux or reasons like that. So, one of the challenges was, 'What element could we introduce that is organic to our story that allows all of our cast to burst into song?' And when we found that... that's when it came together."

Though just because the story element came together doesn't mean that the episode wasn't without challenges. The showrunners explained that they had to come up with a special schedule for rehearsals and recordings and even had to create a special suit for Ellis to wear as Lucifer so that he could dance, though the actor still managed to have a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

"Yes, he does indeed have a special suit," Modrovich explained. It has elastic in the armpits and in the crotch even so that you may kick and raise your arms without splitting but I believe he split the crotch anyway."

The first half of Lucifer Season 5, along with Seasons 1 through 4, are now streaming on Netflix.