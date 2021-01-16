Lucifer Writers Share Disappointing Update for Season 5 Part 2

✖

It's 2021 and with last year having been an unprecedented challenge in nearly every way imaginable, people have a lot of expectations for the new year and we're not talking about resolutions. Television fans are expecting new episodes of their favorite shows, especially Lucifer fans. With the first half of Season 5 released last year, they are eagerly awaiting the second half to find out how everyone's favorite Devil deals with the sudden return of his dear old dad, aka God. Unfortunately, the latest update from the Netflix series' writers is a disappointing one. Turns out, even they don't' know when the remainder of Season 5 will be released.

On Twitter this week, the official Lucifer Writers Room account retweeted a fan's meme joking about wondering when Season 5B will be released with the writers commenting that they don't know when the release is planned for, mentioning that it's not finished yet.

We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out. It’s not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we’re dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer https://t.co/y31KRRIFph — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 13, 2021

"We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out," they wrote. "It's not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we're dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer."

As they noted, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a bit of a monkey wrench in Lucifer's fifth season. Like many film and television productions, work on Lucifer's fifth season was unexpectedly shut down due to the pandemic. Production resumed later in the year with safety protocols in place and, with filming on the season completed this fall, work rolled right into the show's sixth and final season. However, as the writers mention that the season isn't "finished" yet suggests, there's more to getting a show ready to air. All that is clear at this point is that fans will have to wait a bit more for the second half of Season 5 -- and for a new trailer as well.

However, when the remaining episodes of Season 5 do drop, fans may be able to expect God (Dennis Haysbert) sticking around for a while. In November, the Lucifer Twitter account noted that they were unable to share a release date, but they did tease that fans could "get ready for ***'s extended stay on *****". The blanks would fit with the phrase "God's extended stay on Earth."

Seasons 1-4 as well as the first half of Season 5 of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.

Are you eagerly awaiting the return of Lucifer? Let us know in the comments!