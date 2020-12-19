Lucifer Season 6 Remains in Production Despite 13 Positive COVID-19 Tests

✖

While film and television productions are taking extraordinary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while filming, as cases surge not only in the United States but other parts of the world as well, it's become something of a new normal to hear of a production pause when someone tests positive for the disease on set. For Netflix's Lucifer, however, the show continues to go on. Despite numerous positive COVID-19 tests, production on the series' final season continues without pause.

As reported by Variety, Lucifer has recorded 13 positive coronavirus cases since early November, but even with this the series has continued production. Per the report, the positive cases have been mostly isolated and are not considered to be part of a larger cluster or outbreak. Lucifer is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The sixth and final season of Lucifer began production back in October, soon after the completion of production on the second half of Season 5. Production on Season 5 of the series had previously shut down earlier this year work on the season finale unfinished, something that series star Tom Ellis spoke about in an interview with Da Man in August.

"We were agonizingly close to wrapping but lockdown beat us," Ellis explained. "So, we still have 60 percent of our season five finale to shoot."

That finale has since been shot allowing production to focus on Season 6, a season that came as a huge surprise to fans as they had previously been told that the fifth season would be the finale one for the wildly popular series. Despite the surprise, series co-showrunner Joe Henderson said earlier this year that the extra seasons didn't really change the plans for Season 5 in a major way.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5," Henderson said. When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories."

He went on to explain that Season 5 still ends up where it was going to, just that now those final moments are expanded into their own season.

"Season 5 is exactly what it was always going to be, except the very, very end of it is now its own season, plus all these new ideas that we came up with as we dug into it and explored it," he continued. "It was really important to us to make sure that Season 5 stayed its own story, and then challenge ourselves to find a new story where we didn't think there was any. Once we found it, like Ildy [Modrovich, co-showrunner] said, it's hard to imagine not telling it."

The first half of Lucifer Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

