Lucifer Season 5 Finale Filming Disrupted by Coronavirus Shutdown

Netflix has hit pause on Lucifer's fifth season finale. Star Tom Ellis reveals in an interview with Da Man that the final episode of the new season was less than halfway finished when the production went into coronavirus-induced lockdown. "We were agonizingly close to wrapping but lockdown beat us," Ellis says. "So, we still have 60 percent of our season five finale to shoot." As to what expects when production resumes, Ellis says, "It's going to be challenging to say the least. We've had to find a way to stay safe whilst remaining productive. Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces. Now, with the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it's going to have a big knock on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day."

Ellis also offered a tease of what fans should expect from the new season of the series, saying, "Well, for a long time we thought we were making the final season of Lucifer, so we decided to adopt the mentality of 'go big or go home.' Subsequently, most of the episodes are closer to an hour than usual and they are packed with fantastic stories and performances. We welcomed the legend that is Dennis Haysbert into the cast to play God and some of the scenes I got to do with him are amongst my favorite moments since the show started. I think people will love him. I know I do!"

Lucifer Season Five will release in two parts, with the first arriving on Netflix on August 21st. Season Five is no longer the last but the penultimate season of the series as Netflix ordered the show's sixth and final season earlier this year.

The fifth season of Lucifer will begin with the Morningstar still in Hell after the fourth season finale. Lucifer's fifth season includes a special noir-style episode. That experiment was born from Netflix's order of six additional episodes of the season.

"When we went from 10 to 16, [at] first we were like, 'How do we do this?' But literally within three days we were like, 'How could we ever had told the story without these stories?'" Henderson said in an interview. "This was a big one because it ended up giving us such an opportunity to explore Lucifer in an early version of himself. Also, the big fun of the Princess Bride device is, as he's telling the story, he's basically putting the characters we know and love into it. He's replacing a hard boiled detective with Chloe Decker [German], another character with Dan Espinoza [Kevin Alejandro]. The fun of it is, who Lucifer chooses to be who and what that says about how he sees them. [It's] also super fun getting to see actors play wildly different roles than we're accustomed to seeing them."

