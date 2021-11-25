Harry Connick Jr. Almost Unrecognizable As Daddy Warbucks In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers got a bit confused when they saw Harry Connick Jr. strolled up as Daddy Warlocks. The actor will be playing the role in NBC’s version of Annie premiering this Holiday Season. But, a lot of viewers had no idea why he was out there in a full white suit on Thanksgiving. It’s a bit of a bizarre show no matter what during this parade. Annie is coming later this year with a fun cast featuring Connick, Taraji P. Henson, and Celina Smith as the title character. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinsky are aboard to direct the show. Roger Gleenblatt and Neil Meron will executive produce along with Rudzinsky. People are looking forward to seeing what this team can do with a beloved story like Annie on the network. Check out some of the funniest reactions down below:

“When we decided to bring back NBC’s holiday musical tradition, we were looking for something that was critically acclaimed and universally beloved – and while that’s definitely the case with ‘Annie,’ it absolutely applies to Taraji as well,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming said in a press release. “Watching her take on this iconic role will be a thrill that has all the makings of must-watch television.”

Who did you think he looked like? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best Tweets down below:

