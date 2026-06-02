Major Fantasy Adaptation of Bestselling Books Cancelled (But the Replacement Is Even Better)

The expansion of streaming services has given book fans something to celebrate, as the need for new shows on these platforms has often meant that long-running book series are the first to get measured for their potential. Netflix has not only brought The Witcher books to life with its TV series, but also Bridgerton, delivering two of its biggest hits. By that same notion, Prime Video has the Jack Reacher series as one of its most popular shows, and even Apple TV has Foundation and Slow Horses, with plans in place to bring Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere literary universe to television.

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Now, the latest news of a book adaptation comes with both some good news and bad news. The bad news is that the previously announced feature film adaptation of Erin Hunter’s book series Warrior Cats has officially been “abandoned” despite having Harry Potter producer David Heyman attached. As for the good news, an animated TV series based on Warrior Cats is officially happening instead.

Warrior Cats Movie Shelved in Favor of TV Series

News of the Warrior Cats animated series was confirmed by publishers Coolabi Group and Chinese online giant Tencent Video (via The Hollywood Reporter), who have not only confirmed that the series has been greenlit but that the show will be based on “The Prophecies Begin,” the first story arc in the long-running series, which itself is made up of six total books. The series also already has impressive talent enlisted to bring it to life, with A.C. Bradley (Marvel’s What If…?) attached as showrunner, reuniting with Emmy Award-winning director Rodrigo Blaas (the pair previously worked together on Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia).

“We’re excited to partner with Coolabi on Warrior Cats, a franchise that embodies the future of global storytelling,” said Tina Ma, Co-President & COO of Tencent Video in a statement. “Together we’re bringing the beloved Warrior Cats world to new platforms and markets in a way that feels both familiar and fresh, creating an animated series designed to captivate existing fans and win new ones.”

Warrior Cats has a fascinating level of lore attached to it, enough that it’s shocking an adaptation hasn’t already made its way into the world. The first book was released in January of 2003, telling the story of Rusty the house cat who longs to explore the forest behind his home, only to get his wish and learn about the expansive world of feral cat clans that call it home.

Into the Wild, the first novel in the series, was followed by its five sequels, completing “The Prophecies Begin” arc in just over a year and kickstarting a franchise that now includes eight more “arcs,” each with six novels apiece, plus standalone novels, graphic novel adaptations, and field guides. The series also has a distinct authorship, with all the books credited to “Erin Hunter,” the pseudonym for a collective of writers and artists who have collaborated on the entire series together.

According to the Warrior Cats announcement, the series is already in the works with Blaas’ Madrid-based El Guiri Studios, a name Star Wars fans may recognize from Season 2 of the animated series, Star Wars: Visions. The announcement makes note that Warrior Cats’ first season is expected to debut in 2028 on Tencent Video’s platforms in China and Asia, but doesn’t address its availability in other territories. An international version of Tencent Video does exist in the US, known as WeTV, but it does seem likely that a high-profile adaptation like Warrior Cats could draw interest from other streaming services that would be eager to license it.