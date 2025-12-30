Malcolm in the Middle Reboot Trailer Secretly Revealed Two Lost Family Members

Play video

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is a four-episode event that will land on Hulu on April 10th, bringing back the titular character for the first time since the original series finale aired in 2006. While most of the original cast will be returning, there are some characters that will be recast for this long-awaited comeback. The most prominent example of a new actor joining the cast is Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, the new actor who will play Dewey, thanks to the original actor Erik Per Sullivan retiring from acting. In a surprising twist, two other members of Malcolm’s family have debuted in the new marketing material and you might have missed them.

Throughout the final seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, baby Jamie was the latest addition to the family, rounding out the number of sons that Hal and Lois had to five. In the original series finale, Lois revealed that she was pregnant with her sixth child, the first daughter of the family, who would be named Kelly. The latest promotional material has given us our first look at the lesser-seen members of Malcolm’s family, with Jamie set to be played by actor Anthony Timpano (Fire Country) and Kelly set to be played by Vaughan Murrae (The Way Home). You can scope out the two youngest members of the family below as they sit stunned next to Reese.

Malcolm’s No Longer in The Middle

Malcolm has always been the odd man out when it comes to his rowdy family, thanks in part to this wild level of intelligence. In the previous series finale, Lois revealed that she has always been a little harder on Frankie Muniz’s character because she saw great things for his future. In fact, Lois went so far as to believe that he might eventually become President of the United States. As we can see from the latest trailer for Life’s Still Unfair, it doesn’t seem as though Malcolm is currently residing within the Oval Office, though his life has seemingly been going well.

In the Malcolm in the Middle sequel series, which is set at four episodes, Malcolm has a daughter of his own named Leah. While we didn’t see much of Malcolm’s progeny in the trailer, the description of the series seemingly proves that the titular character has been keeping Leah away from his family, “After shielding himself from his family for over a decade, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is dragged back into their orbit when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.” As of the writing of this article, the upcoming mini-series is the only major story set to bring back this universe, though we have to wonder whether this might be the opening salvo for potential new stories for Malcolm and his family.

