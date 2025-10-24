Frankie Muniz Reveals First Look at Malcolm in the Middle Reboot, and It’s the Reunion Fans Were Waiting For

We’ve seen a number of beloved shows make unexpected returns, including series like Scrubs, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more. One such fan favorite series is Malcolm in the Middle, which will see a host of original cast members returning for a revival titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. While fans are excited to watch the series return, the cast is just as thrilled to bring the series back, and Frankie Muniz has now shared a first look featuring the reunion fans have been waiting for.

On X, Muniz shared a first-look photo of the revival, reuniting with costars Justin Berfield (Reese) and Christopher Masterson (Francis). Muniz also revealed that he was told not to post this yet, but then referenced the “you’re not the boss of me now” line from the show’s theme song. Muniz wrote, “I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song. I’m just too excited for y’all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers.” You can check out the photo below.

I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song. I'm just too excited for y'all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers. pic.twitter.com/LT2aXgsAOK — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) October 23, 2025

In addition to the three brothers, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will also bring back Bryan Cranston (Hal) and Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), though original Dewey actor Erik Per Sullivan won’t be returning. Cranston previously revealed that it was his decision not to return though, as he’s attending Harvard and not active in acting anymore.

There will be new additions to the cast as well, including Kiana Madeira (Tristan), Vaughan Murray (Kelly), Keeley Karsten (Leah), Anthony Timpano (Jamie), and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, who will be stepping into the Dewey role. The creator of Malcolm in the Middle, Linwood Boomer, is also making a return as writer and executive producer, with Tracy Katsky, Gail Berman, Ken Kwapis, Arnon Milchan, and Cranston also executive producing. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

As for when the story will pick up, the few details revealed indicate the revival will take place around Hal and Lois’ 40th wedding anniversary, which is the perfect event to get the entire family back under one roof. That will allow fans to not only see everyone again but also the characters themselves to catch up with each other’s lives within the show, and the chaos of a wedding anniversary event should only make that more entertaining.

In an interview on the Lightweights podcast, Muniz did address the challenges of capturing so much about the family in a limited amount of time. “It’s hard to fit in 20 years of stuff into four 30-minute episodes, right? But I think people are going to be very happy with what they came up with,” Muniz said.

Filming has already wrapped on the show, which is expected to run for four episodes on Disney+. No release date has been set as of yet, but if we’re already getting behind-the-scenes photos, hopefully we’ll get more concrete release details sooner rather than later.

