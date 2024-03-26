Malcolm in the Middle Revival Is "Closest It's Ever Been," According to Star

The stars of Malcolm in the Middle have been playing very coy about the possibility of a series revival – but according to the latest update, the revival is "the closes it's ever been to being a reality."

That's what Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz told PEDESTRIAN TV recently; the publication asked Muniz about previous comments he made, which indicated that the Malcolm in the Middle revival was taking steps forward: "I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling," Muniz said in 2022 continued. "So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent."

In his latest update about Malcolm in the Middle's revival, Muniz wouldn't confirm that it's in production, but would give fans the small hope that the possibility of it happening has never been greater:

"Without giving away too much because there's nothing confirmed, but it's the closest it's ever been to being a reality," Muniz said. If it's going to happen, it'll happen soon – but you know, we've also been saying that for eight years."

Malcolm in the Middle star Bryan Cranston has probably been the most enthusiastic about making this Malcolm in the Middle revival happen – show creator Linwood Boomer has confirmed that Cranston has a script he was writing. Last year, Cranston shared a bit of the story angle he was going with, which would examine the Wilkerson family – dad Hal (Cranston), mom Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and sons Francis (Chris Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Muniz) and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan) – at a time when the boys are grown.

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

"I first proposed the idea of a reunion movie," Cranston previously shared in a 2023 GQ's video. "The creator of the show, Linwood Boomer, is warming to it. If we come across an idea that all of us feel is really valid, not just – I have no interest to keep busy or pick up a paycheck – I want to do something that, 'Man, that's a great idea.' And we get to see these people 20 years later. All the boys are now in their, at least in their thirties. They're all grown men, married, children ... It's just an extraordinary situation for me. I was, in fact, a couple of them are nearing the age I was when I played the dad of those kids [laughs]."

We'll keep you posted on the status of the Malcolm in the Middle revival.