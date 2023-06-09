Malcolm in the Middle Revival Gets Update From Star

Bryan Cranston is known best for his Emmy-winning role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, and soon he’ll be seen in Wes Anderson’s new film, Asteroid City. However, the role that got Cranston on the map was that of Hal Wilkerson, the lovable and accident-prone dad from the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. The show’s star, Frankie Muniz, previously revealed that Cranston was developing a reboot, and the actor recently addressed the rumors. He shared that “there was some talk” about a “reunion movie” for Malcolm in the Middle. During a recent interview with GQ, Cranston gave another update about the project.

“I’m curious about that family 20 years later,” Cranston explained. “What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I first proposed the idea of a reunion movie,” Cranston previously shared in GQ‘s video series that saw him breaking down his most iconic characters. “The creator of the show, Linwood Boomer, is warming to it. If we come across an idea that all of us feel is really valid, not just – I have no interest to keep busy or pick up a paycheck – I want to do something that, ‘Man, that’s a great idea.’ And we get to see these people 20 years later. All the boys are now in their, at least in their thirties. They’re all grown men, married, children … It’s just an extraordinary situation for me. I was, in fact, a couple of them are nearing the age I was when I played the dad of those kids,” he added with a laugh.

Last year, Boomer spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the movie idea. “We’re talking about it,” Boomer shared. “We all think it would be fun if we get the right idea. Honestly, it would be going much faster if everyone wasn’t so annoying.” He added that Cranston was “kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling.”

What Is Asteroid City About?

In Asteroid City, in 1955, students and parents from across the country gather for scholarly competition, rest, recreation, comedy, drama, and romance at a Junior Stargazer convention held in a fictional American desert town. Asteroid City features an ensemble cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

“Working for Wes is not easy,” Cranston explained in a recent interview with Collider. “It’s very detailed and very specific and so you really have to really concentrate hard. What offsets that is the congeniality and the togetherness of the experience. We’re all at this five-star hotel in Spain and every single night is a banquet. Every single night you are exchanging thoughts and laughter and someone brings a guitar, and you’re singing, and you’re talking. It’s just so familial. It’s like fulfilling an actor dream camp. It was a really, really great experience albeit, again, the work was very specific and very difficult.”

Would you like to see a Malcolm in the Middle reboot? Tell us in the comments!