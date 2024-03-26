Euphoria Season 3 Confirmed to Have a Time Jump

A new report seemingly confirms that there will be a time jump in the next season of Euphoria. The edgy HBO series from Sam Levinson is seeing its third season delayed by the writers' and actors' strikes of last year, leaving a long waiting list of fans wanting to catch up with their favorite characters. There have been numerous reports claiming Euphoria Season 3 will jump ahead to graduate the cast out of high school, which makes a bit of sense when you factor in the adult themes of drugs and sex on the show. Now, it appears Euphoria is heading down that path.

According to TheWrap, HBO is allowing showrunner Sam Levinson to move Euphoria out of its high school setting and into adulthood. It was reported yesterday that Euphoria was gearing up to start filming in the coming months, but HBO notified the cast that there would be a delay and they were free to pursue other acting opportunities in the meantime.

Back in January, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, who portrays Nate Jacobs, revealed he didn't have a clue when the show would return either. "I don't know, do you know?" Elordi said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I hope it's soon, or they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," Elordi added, joking, "I'm going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know? ...I'm assuming that we'll have to go forward, otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."

Sydney Sweeney teases Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney has become an even more in-demand actress outside of Euphoria, with her big screen edgy comedy Anyone But You finding success at the box office. There have even been murmurs of a sequel to Anyone But You in the works. The Cassie Howard actress recently hyped up Euphoria Season 3, saying it will definitely surprise fans, especially when compared to the evolution of the show thus far.

"People will be really amazed with what Season 3 becomes," Sweeney explained to GQ. "I think that's good because Seasons 1 and 2 were so different."

What is Euphoria Season 3 about?

Plot details surrounding the upcoming third season of Euphoria are currently under wraps. The new season was previously believed to begin production in June of 2023, until the Hollywood writers and actors strikes further complicated things, with reports hinting the series would jump ahead five years in time.

"[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important," Euphoria star Colman Domingo explained in an interview earlier this month. "He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three."