Malcolm in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Injured in Daytona Race Car Crash

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz was hospitalized on Wednesday, November 11, after crashing his racecar at the Daytona International Speedway. Muniz was participating in Ford’s “Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic” benefit event and had a mishap while driving a practice lap that forced the former actor to be transported to a local medical facility. According to reports, Muniz was “awake and alert” after the terrifying incident that had many NASCAR fans concerned, more so after seeing what was left of the vehicle in the wreckage.

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Muniz, who was driving the No. 30 Ford Mustang Dark Horse R for his team, was reportedly cut out of his car ahead of the exhibition race before being brought to a medical facility for evaluation. Thankfully, Muniz was relatively unscathed after this harrowing moment and was discharged from the hospital around 8 PM EST. It was a scary sight nonetheless, one that has left many shaken and concerned.

After his release from the hospital, Muniz reassured his fans that he was doing just fine after the crash. “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,” Muniz said in a statement via Ford Racing. “I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.” He later added that he was disappointed in not being able to compete and honor veterans, but again reiterated his gratitude for surviving the crash without any serious complications.

Malcolm in the Middle co-star Bryan Cranston was scheduled to appear at the race today to support his friend, but was unable to enjoy the experience as much as he hoped. He stayed in contact with Muniz while he was being checked out, telling Entertainment Tonight he was in good spirits despite what happened. “He is an impatient patient right now. He’s waiting to be released… and he’s fine,” Cranston explained. “But you know, it’s a risky business. You do enter into this knowing full well that there is a level of danger.”

Frankie Muniz is in the hospital after he was involved in a crash at the Daytona International Speedway.⁠

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ET was on site to interview Frankie, who was set to drive for Team Air Force at Ford's Veterans Day Classic, when he crashed during a practice lap. The speedway was not… pic.twitter.com/6XxUDbu7je — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 11, 2026

The cause for the crash has not been publicly revealed yet, but the team at Ford Racing went on record to say it was not a vehicle malfunction. As the track was not open to the public at the time of the crash, there aren’t many details available to folks who weren’t there in person and had credentials to be allowed in the arena during the private practice session.

The former child actor began racing in 2004 as part of the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, and took a brief hiatus from performing to pursue it more seriously. He turned pro in 2006 — the same year Malcolm in the Middle wrapped up its first run— and later become a full-time NASCAR racer working with Team Reaume. Muniz and many of his former cast members returned to the show for a four-episode Hulu revival that aired in April titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

Car crashes are not uncommon in races like these, and their vehicles are made to handle the impact as much as possible to protect its driver. However, this is not the first crash for the former Hollywood star in 2026. Muniz previously crashed his car during a practice earlier this year in Tennessee, but walked away from that without any injuries. Despite this unfortunate incident in Daytona, Muniz is expected to compete next year in the Truck Series and GT4 America Series. We wish him a speedy recovery and safe driving in his future races.



After two accidents in one year, do you think Frankie Muniz should take a break from racing, or were these just flukes that could happen to anyone? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments below.