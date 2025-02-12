Invincible Creator Is Desperate for One Missing Breaking Bad Star Cameo

Following Breaking Bad‘s release in 2008, stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s fame shot through the stratosphere. The pair were the next big thing, with almost every studio wanting to draw on their star power. That influence continues to this day as Robert Kirkman is desperate for Cranston and Paul to be a part of the Invincible universe. Unfortunately, that might never happen, as one of the Breaking Bad stars repeatedly turns them down. In what seems like an endless cycle, Cranston once again shoots down the possibility of lending his voice to Invincible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible is now one of the most popular superhero shows around, alongside Prime Video’s other flagship series, The Boys. As a result, it too can gather an astounding A-list cast. Steven Yeun leads Invincible as the titular superhero, with a supporting cast that includes J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Lauren Cohan, Zachary Quinto, Walton Goggins, Seth Rogan, and many, many more. Even with all that star power, the coveted Breaking Bad star has transformed rejecting Invincible into a seasonal tradition.

Bryan Cranston May Never Star in Invincible

During an interview with DiscussingFilm, Invincible‘s creator Robert Kirkman revealed that he’s desperate to get Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston, to join the show. “Sometimes an actor is brought up for a role, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, never in a million years would have I thought of that,’” Kirkman began. For him, that actor is Bryan Cranston. “As far as dream casting goes, I think we offer Bryan Cranston a role every season.”

Unfortunately for Kirkman and fans of both Invincible and Breaking Bad, it will probably never come to fruition. “That has become our tradition, and his tradition is that he turns us down.” But, like Invincible constantly getting up after being repeatedly beaten to a pulp, Robert Kirkman is not giving up. “But we’re coming for you again, Bryan, and we’ll see what happens next time. Fingers crossed! Literally, Bryan Cranston is the only actor that has turned us down.”

Prime Video

One Breaking Bad Star Will Soon Make Their Invincible Debut

Bryan Cranston appearing in Invincible might be nothing more than a pipe dream, but at least Robert Kirkman has achieved half of his dream. Cranston’s former Breaking Bad co-star, Aaron Paul, is set to make his Invincible debut in Season 3. Paul is one of many new A-list actors who have joined the show for its third season — a list that includes the MCU’s Simu Liu, the DCEU’s Xolo Maridueña, and another Breaking Bad alumni Jonathan Banks. The actor has been cast as Powerplex, a new supporting villain who is set to make his debut in the upcoming episodes.

Powerplex boasts the unique ability to absorb the energy of those who attack him, allowing him to use people’s powers against them. Without giving too much away, Powerplex has an incredibly devastating past (what superhero doesn’t?) and is eager for revenge against Mark Grayson.

The next episode of Invincible Season 3 releases this Thursday, February 13th. Season 3 is already a major hit, shooting to the top of Prime Video’s Top 10 shows of the week list, and boasting a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

H/T: DiscussingFilm