Manifest Creator Tells Fans "We're Not Giving Up"

It seems like every TV show that gets cancelled earlier than expected sees a fan campaign to save it appear online, as TV-lovers everywhere are hoping to use social media to keep their favorite shows on the air. Most of the time, these campaigns don't really work, as only a select handful of cancelled shows have been "saved" by a network or streaming service. Manifest feels different, though. The mystery series was cancelled by NBC after three seasons, just after its first two seasons were released on Netflix. Manifest has been an absolute juggernaut on Netflix over the past couple of weeks, and the creative team behind it is working tirelessly to at least give it a proper ending.

Jeff Rake, the creator of Manifest, has been vocal about the show's cancellation, and he's vowing to find a way to give fans what they've been asking for.

"Manifesters," Rake wrote in a tweet. "Your support is awe-inspiring. We're trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we're not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it's because of YOU."

The fan campaign for Manifest is one of the biggest we've seen for a TV show in quite a while. Given the popularity on Netflix, it actually seems possible that we could see more from Manifest at some point.

Unfortunately, Manifest is going to be battling a limit of options. Netflix has already passed on giving Manifest a fourth season, and that was the place many thought the series would have a chance, given its recent popularity. It seems unlikely that NBC will bring it back since it already made the decision to cancel it, though networks have changed their minds in the past.

