Free Steam Game Now Available for Horror Fans

There is a new free Steam game available for horror fans. Those on Steam Deck though may find issues with trying to run the free Steam game as Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown,” which simply means Valve has not tested the game for Steam Deck. It is likely playable and functional, but it could very well require some extra configuration. Whatever the case, it costs nothing for Steam Deck users to find out because the game is free.

The free Steam game in question is called Hellkind, which was released on June 30 by one-person developer Motamot. And it’s free, permanently. This is not a limited time offer, nor is this a free-to-play game brimming with monetization. It is a normal game, just free. Why it’s free, we don’t know, but the game is on the shorter side — only about an hour long — which may be a factor. It is also nothing fancy, but it is apparently quite good.

Right now, Hellkind has a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating, with 96 percent of reviews so far rating the game positively. Of course, it being free may juice these reviews a little bit.

“Trapped in the misty sanctuary of San Andrés de Teixido, you awaken to whispers of an ancient cult and their unholy rite,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “As the veil between worlds begins to fray, explore, solve puzzles, and escape – before you become part of the ritual.”

In a recent update to the game, the developer did share a note with those who have played the game so far, thanking them for the support. Unfortunately, there is no word of what the developer will do next, and whether it will involve this project in any capacity.

“First of all thank you, truly, for playing Hellkind,” reads the message from the developer. “This project was made quietly, in the late hours, with deep love for folklore, atmosphere, and storytelling. I never expected the kind of warmth and encouragement that’s come since release, and every message, kind word, screenshot, video, stream and any kind of support has meant more than I can say. Seeing people explore this strange little world and connect with it in their own way has been a quiet dream come true. I’m incredibly grateful.

